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weird medieval guys

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Tales From the Archive's avatar
Tales From the Archive
Jun 3

“… and there was much rejoicing” (*cheers*)

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Jason Kramer's avatar
Jason Kramer
Jun 3

Very informative and entertaining article. I was wondering, did any of Aesop's animal meanings attributed to humans have any influence in these illuminated manuscripts?

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