Hi. It’s me

Hello dear readers! It’s been barely more than a year since I started Weird Medieval Guys. Fifteen months, to be exact, which is absolutely bonkers. If WMG was a child, it wouldn’t even be old enough to walk and talk properly. And yet, Weird Medieval Guys has accomplished far more than any toddler could ever hope to. It’s amassed over 700,000 followers around the world, including among others a host of knowledgeable and accomplished medievalists, the lead singer of my favourite band, and, curiously, the president of Chile. I’ve seen my posts shared far and wide, reaching people who I never even imagined would see them. It’s been absolutely spectacular and I’m so lucky to have every single one of you following along and providing your wisdom, wit, and appreciation at every turn.

Though I never thought my silly little project would turn into such a big silly project, I’m writing this post to share some even more mind-boggling news with you all: there’s a Weird Medieval Guys book on the way! And it’s being published by Square Peg, an imprint of Penguin Vintage!! And it’s coming out on November 2nd, in two months!!!!

Weird Medieval Guys: How to live, laugh, love (and die) in dark times is a guide to medieval living. It’s been conceived and carefully crafted over the past year by myself, my singularly powerful agent Tom, the brilliant team at Square Peg, and many others who have lent their creativity to the cause. In proper WMG fashion, it is goofy. Irreverent, even. There are personality quizzes. And flowcharts. And lots of questionable advice about dating. And, of course, literally hundreds of weird medieval guys reproduced in full colour for you to behold.

It’s her!!!!!

One of the first copies found its way to me last week and I was absolutely speechless at how beautiful it turned out!! The images, the gorgeous cover and interior layout by our amazing designers, and the details like lovely gold foil on the cover make this little book feel like such a beautiful item to have and hold in my hands! I’m so in love with this book and I hope you guys love it too! While the publication date is a couple months off, UK and EU preorders are open now on whichever Amazon site serves your country! Visit https://linktr.ee/vintage_books for a few options! And if you’re US-based, fear not! You can order off of one of the UK suppliers or wait for us to share the US link soon :)

Thank you so much to everyone for supporting this silly little blog and I’m so excited for this huge next step!!!!

-Olivia aka weird medieval guys