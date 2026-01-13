weird medieval guys

weird medieval guys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Dodson's avatar
Allen Dodson
Jan 13

Fascinating, and I can't wait for the next installment. For what it's worth, relative to "OK" being widespread: Back in about 1966 when I was in elementary school our class had a visit from a Peace Corps volunteer who was teaching in Nigeria, though I don't recall what part. He told us that in the native language, "okeh" meant "you rat", so when he would tell someone "write this on the board, okay?" he was really telling them "write this on the board, you rat!". No idea why I remember this 60 years on, but I do!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Robert Francis's avatar
Robert Francis
Jan 13

Such a good read

Reply
Share
1 reply by weird medieval guys
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 weird medieval guys · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture