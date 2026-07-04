When the plague rolled around, everyone who could afford to do so went far, far away from the crowded towns and smelly throngs of people. However, even though medieval people suspected that the disease could be passed from human to human in some way, it would be a few more centuries before we actually confirmed how it spread and developed the antibiotics to stave it off. Since average people like you or I couldn’t just afford to drop everything and flee to the countryside, here are a few solutions we might have tried if we lived 700 years ago—and how well they would have worked.