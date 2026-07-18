weird medieval guys

weird medieval guys

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Jonji's avatar
Jonji
Jul 18Edited

The actual City of London had quite a bit of autonomous rights in the Middle Ages; I wonder if it's related to these guild's rights, or no...

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Sallyfemina
Jul 18Edited

It's at least a bit more fun and interesting for us punters than whatever the financiers in other capital capitals get up to, even if only for one day.

I would like to watch the sheep and dogs, and the idea of rich people who are usually in excessively expensive bespoke suits messing about with swans in the middle of a river amuses me. American rich guys would never do this.

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