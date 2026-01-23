Why did medieval people draw such weird-looking dogs?
There are good reasons for everything
Strange-looking dogs are the bread and butter of weird medieval guys. Sometimes they’re dressed as humans, sometimes they’re doing human things, but a lot of the time they just look a bit messed up. Their faces just look slightly human. It’s uncanny. We can excuse a medieval artist not knowing exactly what a rhinoceros looked like, but dogs were everywhere in medieval Europe. So what was their excuse for monstrosities like this?
Let’s dive in!