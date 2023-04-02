Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Medieval Muslims loved their cats so much
Cat shelters, cat shoes, cat jewellery, and more from the Islamic Middle Ages
weird medieval guys
Apr 2
20
2
Share this post
Medieval Muslims loved their cats so much
weirdmedievalguys.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
March 2023
Why medieval artists drew ancient Romans in medieval clothes
Or, how the French stole Julius Caesar in 1200 AD
weird medieval guys
Mar 30
64
8
Share this post
Why medieval artists drew ancient Romans in medieval clothes
weirdmedievalguys.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 weird medieval guys
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts